SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $310.90

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 310.90 ($4.06) and traded as low as GBX 294 ($3.84). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 294.75 ($3.85), with a volume of 1,253,592 shares changing hands.

SSPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 354.75 ($4.63).

The firm has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 310.90.

In other SSP Group news, insider Judy Vezmar purchased 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

