Stably USD (USDS) Market Capitalization Tops $718,883.68

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $718,883.68 and approximately $5,052.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.82 or 0.00597834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00039685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00077613 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,687,596 coins and its circulating supply is 719,964 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.