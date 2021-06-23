Stakinglab Price Down 38.9% This Week (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $1,058.67 and $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00024140 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002333 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

