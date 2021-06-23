Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Stamps.com worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,828,000 after buying an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Stamps.com stock opened at $202.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.35. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.