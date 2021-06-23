Starbucks Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the coffee company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

Starbucks has increased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.57. The company had a trading volume of 334,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,131. The stock has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.