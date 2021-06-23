STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.20 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $106.47 million and $131,938.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00053618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00597218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00077921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039572 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

