State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $862.68 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,062,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 396,010 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.5% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Apple were worth $862,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

