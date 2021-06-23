Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Steelcase stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.03. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

