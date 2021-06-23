Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF stock opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $72.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.