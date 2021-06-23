Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target to C$0.90

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZPTAF. National Bank Financial cut shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.88.

ZPTAF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 28,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,247. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Read More: What is operating income?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.