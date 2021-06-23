Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target to C$0.90

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZPTAF. National Bank Financial cut shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.88.

ZPTAF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 28,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,247. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

