Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to C$14.25

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$14.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,102,198. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $67,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

