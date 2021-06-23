Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) were down 5.9% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $58.51 and last traded at $59.18. Approximately 10,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,561,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.90.

Specifically, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,778.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,652 shares of company stock valued at $27,993,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.06.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $47,575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after buying an additional 783,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

