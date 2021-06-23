Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Catalent Put Options (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 564 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 856% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after buying an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,908,000 after buying an additional 230,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Catalent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,950,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,415,000 after purchasing an additional 83,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

CTLT stock opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. Catalent has a twelve month low of $69.52 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.89.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

