StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,477. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in StoneCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 243,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 59,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

