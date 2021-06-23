Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.72

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $3.16. Storm Resources shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 226 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Storm Resources from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Storm Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

