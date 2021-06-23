StormX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.86 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. StormX has a market cap of $109.38 million and $15.86 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StormX has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. One StormX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.69 or 0.00613206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00078502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039127 BTC.

About StormX

StormX is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,900,054 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

