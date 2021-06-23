Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 547,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $129,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,271 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $265.51 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $265.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.