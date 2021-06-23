Strike Market Cap Reaches $111.08 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $38.25 or 0.00116221 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $111.08 million and $779,839.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Strike has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00045931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00109053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00169126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,832.27 or 0.99753143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,857 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

