Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,698,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,076,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,860,000 after buying an additional 318,714 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $263.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,731. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

