Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.72

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and traded as high as $10.03. Subaru shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 42,375 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUJHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

