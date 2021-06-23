Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DNB Markets cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SEB Equities raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Subsea 7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,980. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.09. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $996.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

