Substratum Price Down 17.2% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $1,183.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00053618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00597218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00077921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039572 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

