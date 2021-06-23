SUKU (SUKU) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. SUKU has a total market cap of $30.49 million and $1.54 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SUKU has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUKU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.25 or 0.00624198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00078594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039829 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.