Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of SULZF stock traded up $19.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.00. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.85. Sulzer has a 12-month low of $77.40 and a 12-month high of $134.00.

Get Sulzer alerts:

About Sulzer

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.