Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SMU.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

