Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to C$18.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.11.

OTCMKTS:SMMCF traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

