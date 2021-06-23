Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In related news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,471,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI opened at $174.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.26, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $132.65 and a twelve month high of $178.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.