Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.10.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,970,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,625,000 after buying an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,090,000 after acquiring an additional 295,195 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,514 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

