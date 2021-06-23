SUN Market Capitalization Hits $152,338.63 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00112019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00173103 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,728.89 or 1.00204836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002732 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

