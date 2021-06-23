Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Cap Hits $70.25 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.25 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,954.84 or 0.05841359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00121821 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,149,866 coins and its circulating supply is 320,624,483 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.