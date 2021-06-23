SuperLauncher Price Tops $0.38 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $60,877.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00111899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00170126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,708.63 or 1.00116564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002786 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,082,615 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

