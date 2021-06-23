Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SUGBY opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Suruga Bank has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $847.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of -0.05.
Suruga Bank Company Profile
