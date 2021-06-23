Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SUGBY opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Suruga Bank has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $847.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of -0.05.

Suruga Bank Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

