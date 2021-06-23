SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $6.90 or 0.00020786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $878.25 million and $311.39 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00053652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.00606838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00078112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039378 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 223,875,818 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.