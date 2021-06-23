Sustainable Development Acquisition I (NASDAQ:SDAC) Shares Down 0.2%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) shares fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.71. 3,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 56,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.