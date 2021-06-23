Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $977.34 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145,303 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,184 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.6% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Microsoft worth $977,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 65.3% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 260.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 356,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,967,000 after purchasing an additional 257,347 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 56,205 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 31,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 18.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,524 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $265.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $265.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

