SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INSP. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $195.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.97 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.57.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

