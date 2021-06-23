Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SVNLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$5.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.70. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

