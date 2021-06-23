SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SVMK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $246,243.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $136,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,282. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVMK in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVMK stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,619. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19. SVMK has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

