Swap (XWP) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $464,248.65 and $707.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00109258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00159327 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,519.51 or 0.99600246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,434,463 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

