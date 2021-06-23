Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $274,201.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00107323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00168922 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,494.24 or 0.99943673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

