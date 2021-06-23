Swarm (SWM) Trading 21.7% Lower This Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Swarm has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $8,486.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.20 or 0.00614811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00078092 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

