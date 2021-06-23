Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SWDBY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

SWDBY stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.01. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 37.96%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

