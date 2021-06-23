Switcheo (SWTH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $650,283.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $21.20 million and $650,283.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,394,854,640 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,092,219 coins. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

