Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 270.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,448. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 100.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

