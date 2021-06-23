Synchronoss Technologies’ (SNCR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.40 target price on the software maker’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 204.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNCR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. 1,150,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,448. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $107.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

