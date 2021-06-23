Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) Shares Down 0.1%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.27 and last traded at $42.27. Approximately 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 262,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23.

