Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 538 ($7.03) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 493.60 ($6.45).

Shares of LON SYNT traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 521.50 ($6.81). The company had a trading volume of 424,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,627. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 264.80 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 516.17. The stock has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 745.00.

In other Synthomer news, insider Holly Van Deursen bought 4,750 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

