Syscoin (SYS) Hits Market Cap of $77.62 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $77.62 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.54 or 0.00381476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00011419 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 614,498,317 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

