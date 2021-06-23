Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

TALO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. 1,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,680. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 126,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $2,245,823.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 857,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,146,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 27.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 977,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 847,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 187,227 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.