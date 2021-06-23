Tap Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 39.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Tap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $280,704.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tap has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $197.09 or 0.00604455 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00077839 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

